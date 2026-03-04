Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
6h

In 2006, these kinds of political litmus tests were scandalous. 20 years later, in the Trump era, in which there's some sort of calamity or wrongdoing seemingly daily, I doubt that this will make waves on the national stage. It still should be covered and amplified, mind you, but it shows how far the media landscape has fallen.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
6h

Department of Labor secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is "under scrutiny" for her actions or, rather, inactions as labor secretary. She is a sham, she has fired enough people from the DOL to be scandalous and she is running the department into the ground. This "payoff" position as a summer intern, guaranteeing work in the department after graduation is another way of putting these magats into the government without working for it and certainly with their biases intact. Very sorry for the workers of America.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture