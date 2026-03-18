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Peter's avatar
Peter
7h

These nazi clowns have every right to spew as much hate as they want, but when they find jobs hard to come by once they graduate, they should not go whining about discrimination...which they will do...and be amplified by right wing media. We, as a society, need to shove them all back under the rocks form which they slithered...

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
7h

Oh ffs. So tired of these incels.

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