Every year, vaccines save millions of lives. Polio, which used to cripple and kill thousands of children in the United States, has been eliminated thanks to widespread vaccination. Diphtheria, which used to be the most common cause of childhood death in the United States, is exceedingly rare. Other serious illnesses, including measles, whooping cough, and tetanus, are no longer a pervasive threat. Overall there are more than 25 vaccines that can safely "prevent diseases, protect health throughout the lifespan, and help to prevent and mitigate outbreaks."

But Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent the last two decades of his professional life using discredited, manipulated, and cherry-picked evidence to argue that life-saving vaccines are dangerous. Now Kennedy, part of the most famous family in American politics, is running for president.

Kennedy's candidacy — and anti-vaccine propaganda — has attracted vocal support from a small but influential group of very wealthy people. Their support may not make Kennedy's longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination viable. But it could help legitimize Kennedy's lies about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. And the consequences could be lethal.

Last Thursday, Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster who inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for $200 million, hosted Kennedy for a three-hour conversation. Kennedy told Rogan's more than 10 million listeners that "vaccines are unavoidably unsafe." Rogan, a comedian and former host of Fear Factor, spent the entire episode validating Kennedy's views. Kennedy was presented as a brave truth-teller, standing up to powerful forces. Anyone who doesn't accept Kennedy's conspiracy theories, according to Rogan, is unable to think for themselves.

Kennedy spent the better part of an hour rehashing an article he wrote in 2005, which falsely claimed that childhood vaccines are linked to autism. The article was so flawed it was ultimately retracted by the outlet that published it, Salon. "[C]ontinued revelations of the flaws and even fraud tainting the science behind the connection make taking down the story the right thing to do," Salon's editor wrote.

In the piece, Kennedy relied extensively on the work of Mark Geier, a doctor whose license to practice medicine was revoked by Maryland in 2011. Geier pushed the vaccine-autism link as a frequent expert witness. He also misrepresented his credentials and developed "a 'protocol' for treating autism that involved injecting children with the drug that is used to chemically castrate sex offenders at a cost of upwards of $70,000 per year."

More broadly, Kennedy alleged a massive, multi-decade coverup by governments, non-profits, and private industry to hide the dangers of "thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative" used in some vaccines. Kennedy quotes Mark Blaxill, a vehement opponent of vaccines, who claims that the harm done by vaccines is "bigger than asbestos, bigger than tobacco, bigger than anything you’ve ever seen."

Kennedy's "proof" was the Simpsonwood conference, a gathering of experts to discuss the possible links between thimerosal in vaccines and autism. Kennedy "relied on the 286-page transcript of the Simpsonwood meeting to corroborate his allegations—and wherever the transcript diverged from the story he wanted to tell, he simply cut and pasted until things came out right."

For example, Kennedy quoted developmental biologist and pediatrician Robert Brent as saying: "We are in a bad position from the standpoint of defending any lawsuits… This will be a resource to our very busy plaintiff attorneys in this country.” The implication is Brent was acknowledging the link between thimerosal and autism, and explaining why it should be covered up. But Brent actually said he was concerned that "junk scientist[s]" would misuse data to falsely claim that thimerosal in vaccines is linked to autism at the behest of "plaintiff attorneys."

The link between thimerosal vaccines and autism has been disproven again and again by scientific studies. But even if Kennedy was right (he's not), thimerosal has not been used in vaccines (except certain flu vaccines) since 2001. So the alleged dangers of thimerosal are not a reason to avoid vaccines today.

On the Rogan podcast, Kennedy simply waved away this inconvenient fact and continued to argue that life-saving vaccines are dangerous. Kennedy told Rogan that it could be aluminum in vaccines that is causing problems. But an adult typically ingests "7 to 9 milligrams of aluminum per day" through foods, and a typical vaccine has less than half a milligram. Infants will be exposed to far more aluminum through their diet than vaccines. And there is no scientific evidence that aluminum is linked to autism or any of the other health concerns cited by Kennedy. Perhaps that's why Kennedy hedged. “There’s lots of other toxins in the vaccines that, you know, could be responsible,” he said.

Ivermectin inanity

Kennedy also used his appearance on Rogan's podcast to falsely claim that COVID-19 vaccines are extremely dangerous and that people who take COVID-19 vaccines are significantly more likely to die. The data shows the opposite is true. A comprehensive study by the Commonwealth Fund "estimates that, through November 2022, COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 18.5 million US hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths and saved the country $1.15 trillion."

According to Kennedy, thousands of athletes have died on the playing field as a result of taking the COVID-19 vaccines. There is no evidence to support this, and a large Australian study found "no association between out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and COVID-19 vaccinations."

Kennedy claimed that ivermectin, which can treat river blindness in humans and is also useful as a horse dewormer, can effectively treat COVID-19. These facts, according to Kennedy, were covered up so that pharmaceutical companies could make money selling vaccines. At one point, Kennedy alleged that Bill Gates purposely funded studies in which people would be given lethal doses of ivermectin to discredit the treatment.

But ivermectin was studied repeatedly as a potential treatment for COVID-19. And it has been found repeatedly to be totally ineffective.

Joe Rogan told Kennedy that he took ivermectin when he contracted COVID-19 and credited it for his quick recovery. But Rogan also received monoclonal antibodies, an FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19 associated with a faster reduction in viral load.

Dogpile the scientist

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist and Dean of Baylor College of Medicine's National School of Tropical Medicine, tweeted that Rogan's interview with Kennedy was "awful," "absurd," and promoting "nonsense." Hotez has previously appeared as a guest on Rogan's show. Rogan responded by offering Hotez, "$100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate [Kennedy] on my show with no time limit."

This, of course, is exactly what the anti-vaccine movement wants. Hotez is a distinguished physician and academic who helped develop a non-commercial COVID-19 vaccine that was administered to "over 100 million people in India and Indonesia." Rogan and others in the anti-vaccine movement want to use the credibility of someone like Hotez to legitimize Kennedy's conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Hotez refused to take the bait and offered to communicate directly with Rogan. "Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you," Hotez said. Rogan rejected the offer. Unless he immediately agreed to "debate" Kennedy, Rogan said it proved Hotez isn't "serious about what you stand for."

Hotez countered by asking Rogan if he was serious about addressing the "fact that 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished," including "40,000 in our state of Texas" because "they fell victims to vaccine disinformation."

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and one of the wealthiest men in the world, jumped into the conversation, saying Hotez's refusal to "debate" Kennedy shows that he "hates charity" and is "afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong." Musk "has opposed the COVID-19 vaccine and spent much of the pandemic railing against Anthony Fauci." Musk recently hosted a conversation with Kennedy in a Twitter space, broadcasting Kennedy's views to his 144 million followers.

Musk isn't the only billionaire to back Rogan and Kennedy. Bill Ackman, a hedge fund manager, said he would add another $150,000 to Rogan's offer to induce Hotez to debate Kennedy. Ackman made $2.6 billion for his hedge fund by betting against the stock market before COVID-19 precipitated a crash. Various other millionaires added more money to the pile, but Hotez wasn't persuaded.

Kennedy is benefiting from a steady stream of elite support to boost his profile and anti-vaccine advocacy. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has formally endorsed Kennedy. Dorsey has avoided discussing Kennedy's views on vaccines specifically but praised Kennedy for having an "edge" and "no fear in exploring topics that are a little bit controversial." David Sacks, an investor and close associate of Elon Musk, and Chamath Palihapitiya, a prominent venture capitalist, hosted a high-dollar fundraiser for Kennedy this month.

Do any of Kennedy's elite backers believe he has a real chance to be the next president? It's unclear. But supporting Kennedy has become a trendy way to signal you have a rebellious streak. It's a very dangerous game.