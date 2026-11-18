Nearly one in eight private hospitals in the United States are now owned by private equity firms.

Private equity firms buy up companies, attempt to optimize them for profitability, and turn a quick return for investors. For hospitals acquired by private equity — frequently hospitals in rural or low-income areas where residents have few options for care — that often means patients end up paying more for lower-quality care.

According to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project’s Private Equity Hospital Tracker, the recent $3.9 billion acquisition of Select Medical Holdings raised the number of private equity-owned hospitals from 447 to 561 nationwide.

Select Medical was bought by a consortium that includes the private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), making the company the second-largest private equity owner of hospitals in the U.S. The largest is Apollo Global Management, co-founded by the billionaire Leon Black.

Together, WCAS and Apollo own more than half of all private equity-owned hospitals, which have been criticized by Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

In January 2025, the Senate Budget Committee published an extensive bipartisan report on the effects of private equity hospital ownership. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), who chaired the committee during the investigation, said, “Private equity has infected our health care system, putting patients, communities, and providers at risk. As our investigation revealed, these financial entities are putting their own profits over patients, leading to health and safety violations, chronic understaffing, and hospital closures.”

How do private equity firms make money on hospitals?

Private equity interest in hospitals, and health care in general, began in the mid-1990s but did not pick up in earnest for another decade. In 2000, private equity firms invested just $5 billion across the entire health care sector. By 2024, that number was $104 billion.

In 2006, a group of firms led by Bain Capital Partners spent $21 billion to buy the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), which included 176 hospitals and 92 outpatient surgery centers. While the buyout was financed mostly by debt, the private equity firms invested $4.5 billion up front. In 2010, the investors received $4 billion in dividends from HCA. The company went public in 2011, providing a massive return for investors.

HCA’s financial success inspired other private equity firms to follow Bain’s lead. Although success was mixed and interest in buying hospitals fluctuated along with political developments such as the Affordable Care Act, major private equity firms are still seeing hospitals’ potential for profits.

Top private equity owners of hospitals today are raking in hundreds of millions of dollars from their investments. Leonard Green & Partners, for example, made $658 million over the course of its ten-year ownership of Prospect Medical Holdings. By 2020, Apollo had more than doubled its investment in LifePoint Health, gaining over $800 million.

Some of these profits have been bolstered by government assistance. During the pandemic, Prospect and LifePoint both got massive government bailouts, despite being backed by private equity firms with plenty of capital to keep them afloat. Prospect received about $375 million and LifePoint got $1.5 billion in grants and loans. Another hospital chain, Steward Health Care, which was owned at the time by Cerberus Capital Management, received $675 million in federal government assistance.

Private equity firms have multiple tactics for extracting value from the hospitals they own. Often, they leave the hospitals themselves in precarious financial positions. Prospect, for example, lost $603 million over five years under Leonard Green’s ownership. One 2024 study found that over a two year period, hospitals not owned by private equity increased their assets by an average of 9.2%, while hospitals bought by private equity lost an average of 15.2% of their assets within two years of their acquisition.

One way private equity firms profit from hospitals is a sale-leaseback transaction on the hospital’s real estate in which the private equity firm sells the land a hospital sits on to a third party. This creates a cash influx for the firm but leaves the hospital to pay monthly rent on property it once owned.

Another is debt-funded dividends, in which the hospital takes on new debt in order to pay dividends to the private equity firm’s investors. Additionally, many firms charge management fees to hospitals, which can reach millions per year.

All of these tactics, combined with the fact that private equity firms typically purchase the hospitals through leveraged buyouts in which hospitals take on large amounts of debt in order to secure the transaction, mean that much of a private equity-owned hospital’s cash flow is directed to paying down debt, not patient care.

While dramatically reducing their assets, private equity firms push cost-cutting measures on hospitals to further boost their profit margins. A study from 2025 found that private equity-owned hospitals have 11.6% fewer employees and spend 16.6% less on salaries hospital-wide compared to hospitals not owned by private equity firms.

Often private equity ownership causes hospitals to bleed out until they have nothing. Steward went bankrupt in 2024 and Prospect followed suit the next year. Also in 2025, at least six other hospitals either currently or previously owned by private equity closed, in some cases leaving communities without emergency services and putting hundreds of employees out of work.

How does private equity ownership affect care?

The closure of private equity-owned hospitals can leave patients without care altogether, but evidence suggests that while the hospitals are still operating, their quality of care suffers from the pressure to maximize profits.

A 2023 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), for example, found a 25% increase in hospital-acquired conditions, such as falls or infections, at private equity-owned hospitals compared to a control group of hospitals not owned by private equity firms. Private equity ownership has also been linked to a 13% increase in emergency room deaths.

Across the country, there have been reports of dwindling care options, patient assaults, and other significant safety issues.

LifePoint Health, now owned by Apollo, merged the only hospital in the small city of Riverton, Wyoming, with another hospital 30 miles away, the Riverton hospital closed its OB-GYN department and cut down on the surgeries performed there, meaning more people with acute conditions had to be transferred to the other hospital. State officials found that at that hospital, in Lander, Wyoming, staffing shortages had led to unsanitary tools being used for surgery. Additionally, a Lander patient died after being violently assaulted by another patient in 2020. The patient who committed the assault was under the care of an employee who had not received training on what to do in such situations, according to other hospital staff.

Patient assaults have also occurred at another LifePoint Health hospital, Ottumwa Regional Health Center (ORHC) in Iowa. In October 2022, a nurse practitioner was found dead after overdosing on drugs taken from ORHC, and police found photos and videos on his cellphone of him sexually assaulting multiple female patients over the course of two years. According to the Senate Budget Committee report, cost-cutting measures and understaffing led to the nurse being able to be alone with vulnerable patients and to him being kept on by the hospital after other employees expressed concerns about him.

Prospect, held by Leonard Green from 2010 to 2021, has faced multiple patient safety issues across the country. In 2019, three of its Connecticut hospitals were placed under review by the state over conditions that placed patients in “immediate jeopardy.” In California, Prospect executives were charged with “gross negligence” over persistent mold in a hospital pharmacy, although the case was settled in 2021. In 2020, staffing shortages in Pennsylvania led to delays for important medical procedures.

What lawmakers are doing about private equity hospital ownership

Laws regulating private equity ownership have lagged behind as firms have snapped up more and more hospitals. But as the arrangement has come under increasing public scrutiny, many federal and state legislators have reacted.

There are currently three bills in Congress that address private equity ownership of hospitals. The Stop Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act of 2026, introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), would create a six year prison sentence for private equity executives if profit-maximizing measures result in a patient’s death. It would also allow the Department of Justice and state attorneys general to take back private equity executives’ earnings from hospital investments if the hospitals run into avoidable financial trouble.

A second bill, the Take Back Our Hospitals Act, would make private equity-owned hospitals and nursing homes ineligible to receive Medicare funding. This would make private equity ownership of health care facilities extremely difficult, since they are heavily subsidized by Medicare.

Another bill would require private equity-owned hospitals to publicly report on their finances, including debt and executive pay.

All three federal bills are sponsored by Democrats and have been stuck in committee under the Republican-controlled Senate and House. When Democrats take the reins in both chambers in January, the bills are more likely to advance.

In 2025 and early 2026, 79 bills related to private equity and health care were introduced in 25 states including California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Texas, and Virginia. Many of the bills that have been passed thus far simply require more transparency in hospital ownership, but a handful of stronger laws have been passed.

For example, Maine, which currently has no private equity-owned hospitals, passed a law in April requiring state review and approval for any sale of a “health care entity” to a private equity firm, hedge fund, or other similar company.