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Peter's avatar
Peter
5hEdited

The multiple, credible, allegations that Trump raped women and girls should have been and should be banner headlines every day until he is finally forced from office and into a courtroom to answer the charges. Trump has been allowed to evade and obstruct justice for far too long. Republicans who defend him and screen him should be held to account as well.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5h

If this was hard for me to read, I can only imagine what it's like for survivors of sexual assault and rape to have to relive their trauma. I'm preaching to the choir here, but Donald Trump is truly a grotesque individual, and the people and systems that have shielded him from true accountability deserve scrutiny in their own right.

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