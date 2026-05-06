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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5h

I mean, the $25 billion figure comes from an administration that lies compulsively and from a department in the DoD that has failed eight consecutive audits. Ain't no way it was going to be accurate. It's still alarming, though, that the gulf between what Pop Info has observed and what Hegseth told Congress is more than the amount he's citing itself.

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Johan's avatar
Johan
5h

Seventy-two billion dollars in sixty days. One-point-two billion a day.

The Pentagon told Congress twenty-five, then leaked fifty, and the real number is north of seventy. They cannot even keep their own lies aligned for forty-eight hours.

Ask what the money bought….

Dead civilians. A wrecked nonproliferation regime. A region more unstable than when we started. And the slow severing of the United States from the stable trade and security architecture it spent eighty years building, the one thing that ever justified the dollar’s place at the center of the world.

We did not buy a victory. We bought an exit ramp from our own hegemony, at retail.

The kicker is that this is only direct cost. No veterans’ care. No interest on the debt we floated to pay for it. No counting the allies who watched and quietly started pricing other options.

The bill for sixty days will be paid for sixty years.

Johan 🐌

Former foreign service officer

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