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Jodi's avatar
Jodi
4h

It is mind boggling to me that Republicans ignore the corruption of this president. Beyond being hypocritical, it is disgraceful. I wonder every day how republicans live with this truth and then I realize they probably are not listening to the truth to make themselves feel better about the demise of our county.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
4h

Coming from the guy who was hawking Teslas from the White House, it's unsurprisingly brazen. It also sounds like it won't amount to much if all he's incurring is $200 fines.

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