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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5d

*We* don't make a lot of money when oil prices rise. Big Oil does. Spare us the trickle-down nonsense, Mr. President.

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A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
5d

Americans could have chosen a different path, instead a segment of the American populace chose the sociopath. Again.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

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