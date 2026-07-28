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Mark Buck's avatar
Mark Buck
14h

What a bunch of fake magat bullshit. It’s what magats do best.

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10 replies
Dave Kirkpatrick's avatar
Dave Kirkpatrick
14h

The petition organizers are commonly known as liars. That’s an old-fashioned concept with Republicans and no longer has meaning.

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