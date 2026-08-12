Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1d

Kalshi and Polymarket are actively racing to the bottom. There aren't any real standards for ensuring legitimacy, only claims, pretenses of accuracy and transparency. By this token, it's absolutely wild that news outlets like CNN would partner with them. Our apparent lesson learned from the financial crisis of the 2000s was to create even riskier markets. Mind-numbing stuff.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark's avatar
Mark
21h

Polymarket’s approach to “news” is not much different than that of ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and, of course FOX “Not-Really-News” daily dose of half-truths, misinformation and outright lies. It’s just a little more obvious to people who pay attention. Unfortunately, too few people are paying attention.

Reply
Share
11 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture