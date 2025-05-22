Republicans are working furiously to pass a massive reconciliation bill through Congress. The legislation cannot be filibustered and can therefore win approval without any support from Democrats. It features $3.7 trillion in tax cuts that are only partially offset by spending reductions.

Although President Trump calls the legislation his "big, beautiful bill," the details are ugly. It is a massive transfer of wealth from the most vulnerable Americans to the richest. Some key facts:

The tax cuts overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy. Meanwhile, the poorest Americans will see their after-tax income decrease. In 2026, for example, the bottom quintile of earners will see a 10% reduction in after-tax income while the top 0.1% will receive a windfall of $389,280. Millions of people will lose their health insurance. At least 7.7 million Americans will lose their health insurance due to funding cuts and increased bureaucracy impacting Medicaid and the ACA health exchange. Another 4.2 million will lose coverage due to the expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies put into place during the pandemic. The legislation will add $3.3 trillion to the deficit by 2034, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. In addition to the tax cuts, the bill also features additional spending on the military and immigration enforcement.

But perhaps the cruelest aspect of the bill is a nearly $300 billion cut to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. That's about one-third of the budget of the most important program that fights hunger in the United States.

Currently, the federal government pays for 100% of the cost of SNAP benefits and splits the administrative costs with the states. The legislation would reduce federal spending on benefits by 5 to 25 percent. And it would slash the federal government's contribution to administrative costs in half. It also expands the program's work requirements to people up to 64 and those with children over 6.

The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that "2 million children will see food assistance to their families cut because a parent (or grandparent or other caregiver) can’t meet the work requirement." Overall, about 11 million Americans "live in households that would be at risk of losing their food assistance." That number could be much higher if some states choose not to compensate for the reduced federal support and instead impose benefit cuts.

Yet, the reconciliation bill that includes these cuts is publicly supported by prominent corporations, including many corporations that have publicly touted their commitment to combating hunger in America. The donations these companies have made to address hunger pale in comparison to the hundreds of billions of dollars in food aid that will be cut if the reconciliation bill becomes law.

AT&T

AT&T’s website advertises its partnership with the non-profit Feeding America. “34 million people —including 9 million children— are food insecure. Please join us as we partner with Feeding America to help provide nourishing meals to people in need,” the company’s website reads. AT&T boasts that “[o]ver the past few years, we’ve donated $1 million to this worthy cause.”

But despite AT&T’s public advocacy, it has also endorsed the Republican reconciliation bill that will reduce SNAP benefits. “AT&T encourages the House to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act because we support the tax and spectrum pipeline provisions that will enable us to continue investing in next-generation broadband networks,” the company said in a statement published by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN).

AT&T did not respond to a request for comment.

T-Mobile

Earlier this month, T-Mobile celebrated its efforts to “Fight[] Hunger Across the Country.” The company boasted that T-Mobile employees sorted “nearly 17,000 pounds of food” in Atlanta and sorted “more than 11,000 pounds of food” in Bellevue.

T-Mobile has frequently partnered with Feeding America. In November 2024, the company committed to donating up to $200,000 to the organization. In 2019, T-Mobile donated $1 million to Feeding America using the sales of a cookbook written by former T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “That $1 million donation will help provide 10 million healthy, nutritious meals to families across the country!” the company boasted on its website.

But T-Mobile has also endorsed the Republican reconciliation bill. “T-Mobile strongly supports the House Reconciliation Package. The tax and spectrum provisions will jumpstart economic growth and advance US leadership in wireless communications. We appreciate Congress’s work on these key issues for our economic future, and we look forward to swift passage so that we can begin putting these policies to work,” T-Mobile Vice President of Federal Legislative Affairs Tony Russo said in a statement posted on Emmer’s website.

T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment.

United Airlines

Since 2017, United Airlines has partnered with “Rise Against Hunger in the work to end global hunger by packaging more than 2.7 million meals,” according to a May 2024 article on Rise Against Hunger’s website. In 2019, United Airlines also donated $1 million to Feeding America’s Shutdown Response Fund, which supported food banks during the government shutdown.

But despite the severe cuts to SNAP, the company has endorsed the Republican reconciliation legislation. In response to a request for comment, United Airlines directed Popular Information to their statement endorsing the legislation.

Uber

In 2019, Uber announced a partnership with Feeding America and “committ[ed] the equivalent of over $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions over two years to help tackle hunger.”

“Feeding America reports 67% of its clients face the difficult decision of choosing between food and transportation,” Uber wrote in a statement announcing the partnership. “That’s why we want to help. We will use the power of Uber’s platform to help increase food access to underserved communities, get more food to food banks, and raise awareness of the issue of hunger.”

But Uber has also endorsed the Republican reconciliation bill, according to a statement on Emmer’s website. Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

Comcast

In November 2021, Comcast NBCUniversal announced that it was making “$400,000 in contributions to 10 local organizations in its hometown of Philadelphia to support efforts to fight food insecurity during another challenging holiday season.” In an article posted on the company’s Philadelphia & New Jersey website, the company acknowledged that “[f]ood insecurity is particularly acute for the elderly, low-income families, the working poor, those with chronic illnesses, and people experiencing homelessness.” It promoted a similar effort in December 2024.

But Comcast has also endorsed the Republican reconciliation bill that will gut SNAP benefits. “We applaud Chairman Smith and the House Ways & Means Committee for advancing their comprehensive tax reform package, which would enable American companies like Comcast to continue supporting tens of thousands of jobs and invest billions of dollars in state-of-the-art infrastructure. We urge the House to pass this legislation quickly,” the company said in a statement published on Emmer’s website.

Comcast did not respond to a request for comment.

Other corporate supporters

Other companies that have publicly supported organizations working to address hunger but have also endorsed the Republican reconciliation bill include Charter Communications, Verizon, Delta Air Lines, Dell Technologies, FedEx, and Southwest Airlines.