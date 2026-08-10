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Carol Demetrios's avatar
Carol Demetrios
3h

I’m disappointed that all these companies find money to give to politicians, but don’t want to pay taxes, reduce prices on their products so the customer benefits, or for some of them, to pay their employees a decent wage and provide benefits. Sad

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dwdpsych's avatar
dwdpsych
3h

I wonder how long the “family values” party, AKA Republicans, can keep looking the other way from such allegations and continue to support people like Miller? Character matters in life, especially in politics. I remember the Southern Baptist Convention publishing a Resolution on Moral Character of Public Officials back in 1998 as a criticism of Bill Clinton. Since the SBC is a MAJOR STRONGHOLD in the Republican Party, I find their collective silence about the clear moral failures of Republican politicians deafening. In contrast, the Democrats have a history of forcing people (correctly) out of leadership positions when they show the kind of moral failures that the likes of Mike Johnson just wink at when it’s one of his own caucus. I guess moral character matters to Republicans only if it doesn’t interfere with them maintaining POWER. Hypocrites.

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