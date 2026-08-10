These corporations are supporting an alleged domestic abuser for Congress
Congressman Max Miller (R-OH) is facing serious allegations of domestic abuse. On May 7, The Daily Mail reported that Miller is “accused of years of documented physical abuse against his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.” The alleged abuse includes a June 2024 incident where Miller hurled “a pot of boiling water at Emily during an argument inside their Ohio home, with some of the water striking her chest, while their then eight-month-old daughter was present.”
The Daily Mail also reported that on February 1, 2026, “Miller allegedly grabbed and struck Emily, 32, during a custody exchange at his Ohio home, leaving bruises on her arm, elbow, and torso as the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ruth looked on.” The Daily Mail published several photos documenting injuries from the alleged attacks.
“The photographic evidence speaks for itself. These images, combined with the documented history in court filings, directly contradict years of Mr Miller’s denial,” Moreno’s attorney told The Daily Mail.
The allegations, including the assault with hot water, were also included in a May 27 court filing by Moreno:
On Saturday, June 8, 2024, I told Congressman Miller that I was planning to leave him. He got extremely upset. He took hot water from a pan he had just cooked eggs in and threw it at me. Shocked, I fell to the floor and lay there in a fetal position. Congressman Miller took the sprayer from the sink and continued to spray me with hot water.
Miller has denied the allegations and sued Moreno for defamation. He has accused his ex-wife of being “mentally ill, a liar, a stalker and a dangerous individual.” On August 2, Miller publicly released a trove of documents that he claimed proved his innocence. The materials included a photo of “his toddler daughter nude.” Miller blamed his attorney.
The same day, Moreno’s father, U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH), called on Miller to resign from Congress. “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives,” he said. “I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.” Ohio’s other U.S. Senator, Jon Husted (R), also called on Miller to step down.
Before becoming a Congressman, Miller served as an aide to President Trump. Asked about the allegations against Miller on August 3, Trump called Miller “a very good person,” adding “I’m going to let the families figure that out.” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also continues to back Miller. “There’s all sorts of domestic events going on with 435 members of Congress all the time, it’s not my business to get engaged in it,” Johnson said.
Trump and Johnson are not the only ones who continue to support Miller. Dozens of corporations are financially backing Miller’s campaign. Prominent corporations who donated $2,000 or more this cycle include Stanley Black & Decker, AT&T, Kroger, DraftKings, Nike, and Walmart.
Several companies, including Elevance, Altria, Pfizer, John Deere, and TD Bank sent donations to Miller that were received after the publication of the Daily Mail article.
Concerns about Miller’s personal conduct, however, have been public since July 2021, when Politico, citing three sources, reported that Miller pushed former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham “against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her.”
Miller also denied those allegations and filed a defamation suit against Grisham, who included those allegations (without naming Miller) in a memoir. That lawsuit was settled but Grisham sued Miller in July, alleging that he violated the terms of the settlement and last week filed for a restraining order.
Popular Information contacted all of Miller’s corporate donors and asked if they continued to support Miller’s candidacy. Citi declined to comment. The other donors did not respond.
I’m disappointed that all these companies find money to give to politicians, but don’t want to pay taxes, reduce prices on their products so the customer benefits, or for some of them, to pay their employees a decent wage and provide benefits. Sad
I wonder how long the “family values” party, AKA Republicans, can keep looking the other way from such allegations and continue to support people like Miller? Character matters in life, especially in politics. I remember the Southern Baptist Convention publishing a Resolution on Moral Character of Public Officials back in 1998 as a criticism of Bill Clinton. Since the SBC is a MAJOR STRONGHOLD in the Republican Party, I find their collective silence about the clear moral failures of Republican politicians deafening. In contrast, the Democrats have a history of forcing people (correctly) out of leadership positions when they show the kind of moral failures that the likes of Mike Johnson just wink at when it’s one of his own caucus. I guess moral character matters to Republicans only if it doesn’t interfere with them maintaining POWER. Hypocrites.