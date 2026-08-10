Congressman Max Miller (R-OH) leaves the U.S. Capitol on Friday, November 15, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Congressman Max Miller (R-OH) is facing serious allegations of domestic abuse. On May 7, The Daily Mail reported that Miller is “accused of years of documented physical abuse against his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.” The alleged abuse includes a June 2024 incident where Miller hurled “a pot of boiling water at Emily during an argument inside their Ohio home, with some of the water striking her chest, while their then eight-month-old daughter was present.”

The Daily Mail also reported that on February 1, 2026, “Miller allegedly grabbed and struck Emily, 32, during a custody exchange at his Ohio home, leaving bruises on her arm, elbow, and torso as the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ruth looked on.” The Daily Mail published several photos documenting injuries from the alleged attacks.

“The photographic evidence speaks for itself. These images, combined with the documented history in court filings, directly contradict years of Mr Miller’s denial,” Moreno’s attorney told The Daily Mail.

The allegations, including the assault with hot water, were also included in a May 27 court filing by Moreno:

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, I told Congressman Miller that I was planning to leave him. He got extremely upset. He took hot water from a pan he had just cooked eggs in and threw it at me. Shocked, I fell to the floor and lay there in a fetal position. Congressman Miller took the sprayer from the sink and continued to spray me with hot water.

Miller has denied the allegations and sued Moreno for defamation. He has accused his ex-wife of being “mentally ill, a liar, a stalker and a dangerous individual.” On August 2, Miller publicly released a trove of documents that he claimed proved his innocence. The materials included a photo of “his toddler daughter nude.” Miller blamed his attorney.

The same day, Moreno’s father, U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH), called on Miller to resign from Congress. “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives,” he said. “I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.” Ohio’s other U.S. Senator, Jon Husted (R), also called on Miller to step down.

Before becoming a Congressman, Miller served as an aide to President Trump. Asked about the allegations against Miller on August 3, Trump called Miller “a very good person,” adding “I’m going to let the families figure that out.” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also continues to back Miller. “There’s all sorts of domestic events going on with 435 members of Congress all the time, it’s not my business to get engaged in it,” Johnson said.

Trump and Johnson are not the only ones who continue to support Miller. Dozens of corporations are financially backing Miller’s campaign. Prominent corporations who donated $2,000 or more this cycle include Stanley Black & Decker, AT&T, Kroger, DraftKings, Nike, and Walmart.

Several companies, including Elevance, Altria, Pfizer, John Deere, and TD Bank sent donations to Miller that were received after the publication of the Daily Mail article.

Concerns about Miller’s personal conduct, however, have been public since July 2021, when Politico, citing three sources, reported that Miller pushed former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham “against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her.”

Miller also denied those allegations and filed a defamation suit against Grisham, who included those allegations (without naming Miller) in a memoir. That lawsuit was settled but Grisham sued Miller in July, alleging that he violated the terms of the settlement and last week filed for a restraining order.

Popular Information contacted all of Miller’s corporate donors and asked if they continued to support Miller’s candidacy. Citi declined to comment. The other donors did not respond.