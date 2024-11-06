Former President Trump has recaptured the presidency. He is poised to win all seven swing states and, for the first time in three tries, a narrow victory in the popular vote.

For tens of millions of Americans, the result is distressing and confounding. How did a man who incited a violent insurrection, was convicted with dozens of felonies, and based his campaign around a collection of lies win a majority of votes?

There will be plenty of debate about this question. But there is one thing we already know for sure: This is America.

Right now.

What will America look like in the future? What kind of country will it be in 2029 or 2039? That will depend on how we react to this moment.

This was a long campaign; many people will need time to process what happened on Tuesday. That is more than reasonable.

But, whenever you are ready, Popular Information will be right here — digging up the facts, rooting out corruption, and holding the powerful accountable. We do not do this work because progress is linear, reliable, and guaranteed. We do this work because it is not.

Today, I'd like to hear from you. How are you feeling? What are your hopes and fears for the future? I'll be reading your responses in the comment section below.

Leave a comment