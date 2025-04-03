Popular Information doesn't just break news; it creates change. Consider a few examples of the impact of this newsletter since January 20, 2025:

On February 3, Popular Information broke the news that DOGE staff at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) received unprecedented access to databases containing sensitive personal information for millions of federal employees. A week later, a coalition of labor unions representing federal workers sued OPM, citing Popular Information's report seven times. On March 24, a federal judge issued an injunction, blocking DOGE's access to the databases indefinitely.

On February 11, Popular Information revealed that the Trump administration was still prohibiting National Institutes of Health (NIH) staff from issuing virtually all grant funding, in violation of two federal court injunctions. On February 13, NIH leadership issued a memo, also obtained by Popular Information, acknowledging the injunctions and directing staff to immediately resume funding grants.

On March 17, Popular Information exclusively published an internal Social Security Administration (SSA) memo that revealed plans to significantly limit phone service beginning April 1. The memo said the plan would flood already overburned field offices with millions of additional people, creating "service disruption," "operational strain," and "budget shortfalls." The report was covered extensively in the national media and prompted protests from advocacy groups. On March 26, the SSA announced that it was scaling back its plans to limit phone service and delaying its implementation.