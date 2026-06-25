Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1d

It's all just a game to them, Trump, Burgum, the USPP FOP. Treat public policy as theater, appear tougher on crime. If innocent people get hurt or killed in the process, no matter. It's evidently worth it for the laughs. Villainous behavior.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Zoe's avatar
Zoe
1d

The president of the USA has powers (decrees/executive orders/preferences/desires) like a king. If we ever get out of this mess, we need amendments to limit unilateral powers because what we have, how it has evolved, is not safe or healthy for a democracy. Too many unilateral powers for any one individual.

Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture