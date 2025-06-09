ICE officers and members of the California National Guard confront protesters outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

For years, President Trump has dreamed of mobilizing the military against protesters in the United States. On Saturday night, Trump made it a reality, ordering the deployment of 2,000 members of the California National Guard — against the wishes of state and local officials — in response to protests against federal immigration raids on workplaces in and around Los Angeles. By the time Trump issued the order, the protests consisted of a few dozen people at a Home Depot.

The move violated longstanding democratic norms that prohibit military deployment on American soil absent extraordinary circumstances. The last time the National Guard was mobilized absent a request from local officials was in 1965 — to protect civil rights protesters in Alabama marching from Selma to Montgomery.

Trump strongly advocated for using the military to quell racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. He encouraged governors to deploy the National Guard to "dominate" the streets. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.

Behind the scenes, Trump was even more ruthless. According to a 2022 memoir by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump asked Esper if the military could shoot at people protesting George Floyd's murder. "Can't you just shoot them?" Trump allegedly asked. "Just shoot them in the legs or something?"

On another occasion that summer, according to a book by journalist Michael Bender, Trump announced that he was putting Army General Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in charge of quelling the protests. This reportedly led to a shouting match:

"I said you're in f---ing charge!" Trump shouted at him. "Well, I'm not in charge!" Milley yelled back. "You can't f---ing talk to me like that!" Trump said. …



"Goddamnit," Milley said to others. "There's a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform him of my legal responsibilities?"

The lawyers, including Attorney General Bill Barr, sided with Milley, and Trump's demand was tabled. (Trump called Bender's book "fake news.")

During a March 2023 campaign rally in Iowa, Trump pledged to deploy the National Guard in states and cities run by Democrats, specifically mentioning Los Angeles:

You look at these great cities, Los Angeles, San Francisco, you look at what’s happening to our country, we cannot let it happen any longer… you’re supposed to not be involved in that, you just have to be asked by the governor or the mayor to come in, the next time, I’m not waiting. One of the things I did was let them run it, and we’re going to show how bad a job they do. Well, we did that. We don’t have to wait any longer.

In October 2023, the Washington Post reported that Trump allies were mapping out executive actions "to allow him to deploy the military against civil demonstrations."

In an October 2024 interview on Fox News, Trump again pushed for the National Guard and military to be deployed against "the enemy within," which he described as "radical left lunatics."

"We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics," Trump said. "And I think they’re the big — and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen."

Were there "violent mobs"?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump's mobilization of the National Guard was necessary because "violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the National Guard would "support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles" in response to "violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement."

These claims were directly contradicted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), which described Saturday's protests as "peaceful."

The LAPD statement said it "appreciates the cooperation of organizers, participants, and community partners who helped ensure public safety throughout the day."

There were some reports of violence and property damage in Paramount and Compton, two cities located about 20 miles south of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it "arrested one person over the protest in Paramount" and "two officers had been treated at a local hospital for injuries and released." As for property damage, "one car had been burned and a fire at a local strip mall had been extinguished."

Trump's order, however, says the unrest in California is so severe it constitutes "a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States" that necessitates the mobilization of military personnel. Although any violence and property destruction is a serious matter, local law enforcement appears fully capable of responding to the situation.

Trump's unusual legal theory

The Posse Comitatus Act generally prohibits using the military for domestic law enforcement without specific statutory (or Constitutional) authority. The most famous exception to the Posse Comitatus Act is the Insurrection Act, which permits the President to deploy the military for domestic law enforcement under specific circumstances. But, historically, the Insurrection Act has "been reserved for extreme circumstances in which there are no other alternatives to maintain the peace." It also requires the president to issue a proclamation ordering "the insurgents to disperse and retire peaceably to their abodes within a limited time."

Trump, however, invoked a different federal law, 10 U.S.C. 12406. That provision lacks some of the legal and historical baggage of the Insurrection Act, but it also confers a more limited authority. That is why Trump's proclamation authorizes the National Guard to "temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur." In other words, the National Guard is not authorized to engage in law enforcement activities, but to protect others doing that work. It remains to be seen whether the administration will respect these limitations in practice.

Trump is confused

At 2:41 a.m. on Sunday morning, Trump posted: "Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest." At the time, the National Guard had not yet arrived in Los Angeles. Trump had spent the evening watching three hours of UFC fighting in New Jersey.

Trump also asserted, without evidence, that those protesting the immigration raids were "paid troublemakers."

The National Guard arrived in Los Angeles much later on Sunday morning, when the streets were already quiet.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he did not consider the protests an "insurrection" yet. About an hour later, Trump claimed on Truth Social that "violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try to stop our deportation operations."

Trump's order mobilizing the National Guard, however, likely inflamed tensions — and that may have been the point. Federal and state authorities clashed with protesters in downtown LA on Sunday afternoon. Law enforcement "used smoke and pepper spray to disperse protesters outside a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles," according to the Los Angeles Times.