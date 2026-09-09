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David Dimston's avatar
David Dimston
5m

The Trump is a pathological liar comes as no surprise to anyone in this world. What does astound me is that his narrative is considered “news”. The media has blood on their hands in “retweeting or reporting” these lies. That’s my beef. They violate their purpose and their credibility in perpetuating these lies.

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Catherine's avatar
Catherine
5m

He is either lying, demented or both.

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