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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
1h

Corruption piled on top of more corruption. Where are those of decent, moral conscience? Anyone out there?

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1h

Within the last week, my home state (New Jersey) just lost a federal appeals court case with the CFTC on this issue. If this matter does end up going to the Supreme Court, I wonder if there's any chance that the Court would side with the states. I'm not optimistic.

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