Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
5d

Perhaps if I believed in heaven or hell I’d say there is a special place in hell for the Trump gangster mob, but I want justice for these crimes in my lifetime. The scale and scope of the corruption is mind boggling. I don’t want Trump to die in office because his heart fails. I want this pathologically lying malignant narcissist to suffer and die behind bars in a tiny cell like the petty Queens real estate mob boss he is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Mark Davis's avatar
Mark Davis
5d

Is Zach Witkoff any relation to Steve, the Russian negotiator?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture