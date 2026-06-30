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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5h

Good. I hope he takes this legal embarrassment to his grave.

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ReadItAll's avatar
ReadItAll
4h

What is the total cost of the fine, and how much of it is interest that accrued as Trump fought this all the way up the Supreme Court?

And gentlemen, pay attention to everything Trump did, the claims she threw herself at him, protesting she wasn't his type, yada yada yada. Classic textbook rapist monster. Don't listen to other men who whine like Trump, don't dismiss or even doubt the women's stories when you see this behavior. Wonder about those men instead.

Then go find out what really happened, and, for God's sake, SUPPORT the women that were indeed assaulted. Actively, not passively. Give the rapists hell. Shame them, humiliate them. Call them out.

As for all those tricksy, crazy women that men believe are accusing innocent men of rape, they are such a teeny tiny percentage. Women know how men react to this news, the level of disbelief they will be handed, the conviction that it is ALWAYS the woman's fault, the way she dressed, what she said, how she behaved, on and on.

This is why women rarely report. Very few of them have the resources and endurance put themselves out there to suffer this kind of abuse (again), much less long enough to finally bring the rapists to justice (look at the Epstein Class). So when women do stand up for themselves, stop and watch the men. Watch their reactions.

Because you now know what rapists do when confronted, by watching Trump.

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