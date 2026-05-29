Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
8h

Mike Johnson is a straw man propped up by the GOP to do their dirty work. He likes the power. But as he pretends to be a choir boy, every time he turns around, there's dirt on his backside and under his fingernails.

Reply
Share
Darrell Lucus's avatar
Darrell Lucus
8h

So senior Republican leaders have their fingerprints on a ratf**king operation. In what world is this acceptable?

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture