Uncovered, exposed, and revealed

In just the last few weeks, Popular Information has:
1. Uncovered a damning brochure, full of false promises, handed to the migrants DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard. Days after the Popular Information report, the brochure was cited in a class action lawsuit filed against DeSantis and his accomplices.

2. Exposed the GOP operatives behind a phony environmental group. The group was running millions in ads trying to kill Biden's latest climate legislation. After Popular Information's published its report, the ad campaign immediately stopped.

3. Revealed that a top corporate lobbyist (and GOP operative) is demanding that corporations that stopped writing him checks be blacklisted from Congress. The lobbyist did not dispute the report's substance, responding only with a juvenile insult.
1. Uncovered a damning brochure, full of false promises, handed to the migrants DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard. Days after the Popular Information report, the brochure was cited in a class action lawsuit filed against DeSantis and his accomplices.
2. Exposed the GOP operatives behind a phony environmental group. The group was running millions in ads trying to kill Biden's latest climate legislation. After Popular Information's published its report, the ad campaign immediately stopped.
3. Revealed that a top corporate lobbyist (and GOP operative) is demanding that corporations that stopped writing him checks be blacklisted from Congress. The lobbyist did not dispute the report's substance, responding only with a juvenile insult.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like Popular Information to take on during the rest of 2022?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
