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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
1h

Seems to me this is just another example of the hate that thrives in the United States. The people who promote these false accounts must be a miserable lot. They should take an example from the Mayor, start realizing we are all on the same team, and benefit from living together in peace.

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Pat Federle's avatar
Pat Federle
1h

Mayor Mamdani is the city’s elected mayor and should attend the memorial. The media should retract and apologize for the smears and the cover-ups.

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