Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Kitterman's avatar
D Kitterman
1d

The entire TrumpCo administration is ONE BIG GRIFT literally taking our tax dollars and pocketing it, with lots of tiny hands grabbing their piece of each grift. Trump is exactly copying Putin who has raped Russians taxes and businesses for his and his pals benefit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1d

No bottom to the corruption!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture