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Mike McCabe's avatar
Mike McCabe
5h

Everything is for sale. News, the World Cup, the White House.

The worst thing is that organizations like Kalshi try to make it seem like you’re the one in the wrong if you have a problem with this scenario.

It is the “I’m a lowlife so therefore everyone must be.” defense.

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Larry Carr (autocarr)'s avatar
Larry Carr (autocarr)
4h

According to Kalshi’s statement, “People aren’t dumb; they hear and see these disclosures and can choose to use our data as added context or choose not to.”

🤔actually people are dumb… politicians and corporations have long known this, so… a wink 😉 + a nod 🫨 will suffice.

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