Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Lapan's avatar
Dave Lapan
9h

Lawyer…? Oh, I thought you said liar. Yes, she is.

Reply
Share
3 replies
JustRaven's avatar
JustRaven
9h

It's not funny, but it is, being so typical of the inept, unqualified and incompetent regime, and so sad this is the new normal since the beginning of the second term with the most ignorant and unqualified of them all. Thanks for being the one to point out this latest stupidity. Thanks also for your dogged pursuit of the truth, exposing the lies and corruption of the current regime.

Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture