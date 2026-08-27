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Mark's avatar
Mark
1d

Just curious, are the TV ads limited to FOX "News" and CBS? Regardless, the only way any Republican can win an election is by cheating.

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Mike McCabe's avatar
Mike McCabe
1d

They are correctly assuming that many Americans blindly believe everything they read on Social Media.

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