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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
21h

They're catering to an audience that is determined to seek out an alternative reality to the one the facts would otherwise dictate. It just feels like we're at a point of dangerously low media literacy. Like, why on Earth would you trust a website you've, in all probability, never heard of?

I've had this discussion with my mom several times. She'll tell me some piece of news she reads on the Internet, so I'll ask for her source, and she'll tell me she "saw it on Facebook." Not a reputable source, Mom.

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David Dimston's avatar
David Dimston
21h

Propaganda masquerading as journalism has been around for centuries, FOX and OAN as an example are just the latest manifestations. There is plenty of blame to go around but ultimately it is the consumer of this propaganda that are the suckers. Our culture has embraced zero responsibility for just about anything. Men paying for sex, blame the prostitutes! Men spending their pay on strippers and pole dancers? Burn the witches(in jest)! Alcoholism, drug addiction, payday lending, you name it, it is never the consumers fault, they are brainless innocents.

When I use the delete button to trash 90% of my in box every morning, I make a choice, I make a decision. I realize, albeit late in life, that you can’t prevent a stupid person doing stupid things, all you can do is stay out of the splatter zone.

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