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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
4d

Absolutely shocking that these tentative detention centers, on top of being an emblem of a cruel Trump presidency, would be poorly thought-out as well. This administration is so detail-oriented. *dies of sarcasm*

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Randy Dyck's avatar
Randy Dyck
4d

The due diligence of ice is comparable to the due diligence of the Republican parties over the years. It appears the Republicans are short-sighted when it comes to long-term planning. Who knew not keeping utilities up and Roads paved would be a problem later on.

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