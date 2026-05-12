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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
10h

I feel like I'm preaching to the choir here when I say that Trump is pointing to rampant violent crime in "blue" cities based on zero evidence to obfuscate the real financial and war crimes he and his corrupt administration commit on a regular basis. They're barely trying to hide evidence of their wrongdoing, and yet we'll still get mostly complicity from mass media.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
10h

No matter how hard they lie, right wingers can't change the fact that murder rates are lower in blue states and blue cities than in red states and red cities. And no matter how hard they lie the problem is not video games or mental health or race, the problem is guns. A country awash in guns, no more so than in red states that value guns over children.

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