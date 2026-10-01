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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
4h

So, they'll make a whole ad trying to smear James Talarico, but when asked about it, they won't comment on it or quietly make it inactive. Seems to me like if their claims were remotely true, they'd stand ten toes down and defend them.

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EcstaticRationalist's avatar
EcstaticRationalist
4h

Dirtbags gonna dirtbag.

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