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A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
18h

Why am I not surprised? Fans of the Queens real estate mob boss sundowning as President and his sycophantic administration and their self empretzeling Congress are always ripe for manipulation and abuse. As my mom would say, Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice (and again and again and again since 1980) shame on me.

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Mike McCabe's avatar
Mike McCabe
17h

Anyone who ordered this phone is a sucker and gets no sympathy from me.

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