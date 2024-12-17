Here are a few highlights from Popular Information’s reporting over the past few weeks:
A Chinese national, charged with fraud by the SEC, just sent Donald Trump $18 million
·
What really happened after California raised its minimum wage to $20 for fast food workers
·
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What stories should Popular Information cover as we head into 2025? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now.
Popular Information is an independent newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism since 2018. It is made possible by readers who upgrade to a paid subscription.
I would like to see more stories highlighting the dangerous rise of Oligarchy in the country. The culture wars are a distraction fueled by the Oligarchs.
How do we hold news (or infotainment) programs accountable for telling the truth? It seems to me the major problems we are facing are an outgrowth of the lies and distortions exuding from the right-wing media, including podcasters and certainly Faux News.