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Bryan J's avatar
Bryan J
18h

A KICKER talks about guys fighting it out in the locker room. 😂

He was the guy they taped to his locker for fun…. he is a KICKER! Real tough guy position!

Just another MAGA snowflake who wants to “protect” girls but degrade women who play a professional sport. He is a POS and I feel bad for his daughters.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
18h

Why is Jay Feely making "protecting women's sports" a priority for his campaign? I went to his official site, and I can tell you that he doesn't have much of substance to offer. A lot of it is boilerplate Republican rhetoric, especially on the economic front. Secure the border. Support Israel.

It's about as developed as you might expect from a man with regressive views about women/girls and who thinks kicking a ball makes him a good candidate for public service.

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