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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
35m

This Todd Blanche is the Jim Jordan of Attorney General nominees. Awful behavior, but of course, it comes with the territory.

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
23mEdited

The constant flaunting of laws, legal requirements and procedures by Trump and his administration cronies has revealed a startling and unexpected weakness in American democracy. Safeguards, checks and balances are only effective if they…safeguard, check and balance. Clearly, they can be ignored making obvious how ultimately ineffective, fragile and limp the supposed icon of freedom and democracy America is. Flag waving and chants of “U.S.A.” are more comical than they are an expression of justified national pride.

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