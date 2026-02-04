Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
12m

For all the deserved attention on the Epstein Files, I hope that Popular Information will continue to break other critical stories on corporate greed and political corruption. I think there's enough bandwidth to hold powerful people accountable while still staying focused on the victims of their schemes.

Reply
Share
Trish McDaniel's avatar
Trish McDaniel
21m

Given Trump’s rhetoric this past week around nationalizing the election process, I think this should be getting increased attention. Early voting and the primary start soon. This along with the proposed SAVE Act are critical

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture