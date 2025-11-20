Popular Information

Popular Information

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
15h

If only loyalism to Trump had consequences for the man himself. Oh, well. For her flagrant violation of the Fifth Amendment, Halligan deserves to be held accountable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Robert's avatar
Robert
15h

Accountability is something absent with this group of loyalists. Judd thanks for a clearer more factual reporting than I’ve seen by anyone. The

Truth sends waves of opposition against those who lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture