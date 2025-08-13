Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, ending the federal right to an abortion, Republicans have been working tirelessly to restrict abortion access across the states. Leading these efforts is the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA). In a fundraising email sent the day Roe was overturned, RAGA pledged: "Every donation will help Republican Attorneys General combat the Democrats' pro-abortion agenda and stand tall for life."

A 70-page financial disclosure document filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on August 8 reveals that RAGA's largest contributors include major American corporations. The money has been used to assist members of RAGA as they aggressively seek to limit abortion not only in their states, but across the nation.

On July 29, 16 Republican attorneys general sent a letter encouraging Congress to override state “shield laws,” which nearly two dozen blue states have enacted to protect reproductive healthcare providers and patients from being targeted by authorities in other states where abortion is banned.

The shield laws generally prohibit officials from cooperating with investigations and prosecutions by anti-abortion states. That means the states will not honor extradition requests, search warrants, or subpoenas. Some states’ shield laws extend these protections regardless of the patient’s location, including telehealth services.

RAGA members are asking Congress to preempt these shield laws and compel blue states to help them prosecute reproductive healthcare providers. Two of the attorneys general who signed the letter, Ken Paxton of Texas and Liz Murrill of Louisiana, have sued a New York doctor for prescribing medication for abortion to residents of their states.

Similar efforts have been pursued by RAGA members for several years.

On January 13, 2023, 22 RAGA members sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner at the time demanding that the FDA impose more restrictions on access to mifepristone, a medication that is commonly used for abortions. On February 1, 2023, 20 RAGA members sent letters to pharmacies in their states, such as Walgreens, threatening legal action if the pharmacies distributed abortion medication. The RAGA members claimed that pharmacies that dispense abortion medication were violating the law, even though the FDA recently approved the practice.

On February 10, 2023, 22 RAGA members filed a brief in support of a lawsuit by anti-abortion physicians to make medication abortion illegal. This lawsuit ultimately failed in June 2024, when the Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs had no standing to sue. But just a few months later, RAGA members filed an amended complaint, which is still pending.

On September 4, 2024, Paxton filed another lawsuit against the Biden administration, attempting to overturn a new rule strengthening HIPAA protections for reproductive healthcare. In June 2025, a judge ruled in Paxton’s favor and vacated the privacy rule, allowing state governments greater access to sensitive information about reproductive healthcare for criminal investigations.

The efforts of RAGA and its members to restrict abortion are backed by American corporations, including several that claim to support abortion rights.

The parent company of Coachella: $100,000 to RAGA

In 2022, Popular Information and Rolling Stone reported that the Anschutz Corporation donated $75,000 to RAGA days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. The Anschutz Corporation is a holding company that owns live music company AEG Presents, the parent company of several major music festivals, including Coachella.

In response to that story, the Anschutz Corporation said in a statement that “Philip F. Anschutz believes in a woman’s right to choose and did not support the reversal of Roe.” The company claimed that “[n]o contribution to RAGA by [the Anschutz Corporation] or Mr. Anschutz has been based upon, informed by, or motivated by any RAGA position on Roe or abortion.” The Anschutz Corporation justified its donation, which was made just days after RAGA sent an anti-abortion fundraising email, by claiming that it was not aware of RAGA’s solicitation. AEG said it “remain[ed], as ever, committed to choice, freedom, and access to full reproductive health options for women.”

On April 1, 2025, the Anschutz Corporation donated $100,000 to RAGA.

United Healthcare, Pfizer, Cigna, and CVS: $310,000 to RAGA

Multiple healthcare companies and pharmacies that previously supported reproductive rights also donated to RAGA this year.

After Roe was overturned, Cigna told CBS that it was “committed to ensuring that [all employees] have access to comprehensive health care, no matter where they live.” The company stated that it was expanding its travel reimbursement policy to include abortion care in states without access. On January 30, 2025, however, Cigna donated $50,000 to RAGA.

In 2023, the CEO of Pfizer signed a letter denouncing a decision by a federal judge to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. On January 10, 2025, Pfizer donated $50,000 to RAGA.

UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health pledged to help provide abortion access for employees who need to travel out of state. But both companies also contributed to RAGA in 2025, with UnitedHealthcare donating $85,000 and CVS Pharmacy donating $125,000.

Airbnb: $25,000 to RAGA

In 2021, after Texas passed a six-week abortion ban, Airbnb announced that it would “work to support those employees whose ability to make choices about their reproductive care may be impacted by the Texas law.” The company said in a statement that it recognized “the importance of a woman’s right to make choices about their reproductive care.”

After Roe was overturned, the company told NPR that “Airbnb’s U.S. healthcare coverage supports reproductive rights, and we have taken steps to ensure that our employees have the resources they need to make choices about their reproductive care.”

On March 14, 2025, Airbnb donated $25,000 to RAGA.

Zillow: $25,000 to RAGA

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, real estate platform Zillow stated that it “strongly support[s] our employees’ right to make health care choices that are right for them.” The company pledged to reimburse employees “up to $7,500 each time travel is necessary to access abortion, other reproductive health care services or gender-affirming care.” Zillow also promised to continue to provide healthcare coverage that “includes safe access to reproductive health care to the fullest extent possible.”

On January 6, 2025, however, Zillow donated $25,000 to RAGA.

DoorDash: $125,000 to RAGA

DoorDash pledged to cover “certain travel-related expenses” for employees who no longer had access to abortion care in their state. In a statement to Restaurant Business, the company said, “It’s paramount that all DoorDash employees and their dependents covered on our health plans have equitable, timely access to safe healthcare.”

On April 16, 2025, Doordash donated $125,000 to RAGA.

Grubhub: $25,000 to RAGA

In October 2022, Grubhub wrote a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) about the company’s abortion travel policy. In the letter, the company wrote that it “is committed to providing access to safe and affordable health care for our employees regardless of where they live.” The company stated that it was providing “a reimbursement of up to $4,000 per year” for employees who had to travel out of state for healthcare access.

On June 26, 2025, however, Grubhub donated $25,000 to RAGA.

Additional companies that donated to RAGA

Online game platform Roblox also donated $50,000 to RAGA this year. Other companies that purport to support reproductive rights but donated to RAGA this year include Amazon ($125,000), Target ($125,000), and Mastercard ($25,000).