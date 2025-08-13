Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
11h

It appears that these corporations do know how to speak out of both sides of their mouths now, don’t they? How is it that the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing? Is it possible they are just telling us what we want to hear? Oh, get me the smelling salts, I think I’m going to faint from the shock.

As always, Judd, thanks for the reporting on the duplicity that is part and parcel of the American ethos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
11h

Anschutz's position that it didn't know about RAGA's solicitation after Roe v. Wade was overturned seems highly dubious. Even if that's true, though, they still have donated to pro-Republican and anti-LGBTQ groups/organizations before. They're not an ally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture