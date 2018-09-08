About Popular Information

“A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps both.” — James Madison

News for people who give a damn

You are not a spectator and democracy is not a game. But so much of what is written about politics treats you that way. That’s why I created Popular Information. It is daily news and analysis that respects you as citizen. You won’t just learn about who is up and who is down. You’ll get in-depth information and perspective on the things that really matter.

The upcoming elections will have a profound impact on the future of the United States and the world. Every day there is an avalanche of information — but much of it is a distraction. Popular Information guides you through the noise and helps you focus on what’s important.

What people are saying about Popular Information

I love social media, especially Twitter. But I also believe it is extremely dangerous to rely on social media as a primary source of political information.

The information you receive through social media is filtered through an algorithm controlled by a multi-billion dollar tech company. The purpose of that company is not to keep you informed, but to maximize profits.

Facebook took a lot of heat for allowing Russians to use its platform to manipulate voters in the 2016 election. Now, in response, it has decided just to show people less political news. This isn’t because political news is less important than it was in 2016. It’s because showing a lot of people political news was costing Facebook money.

Popular Information arrives in your inbox four days a week unfiltered, unbought and unbossed.

No advertisements, no trolls, no Nazis

Politics online is a often a cesspool of low-quality advertisements, haters and racists.

Popular Information is a way to learn about politics free from all the garbage. There are no advertisements. We will never sell or share your information with anyone else.

You get the information directly in your inbox, blissfully out of reach of Pizzagate conspiracy theorists and that dude you went to high school with who just read The Fountainhead and now has an opinion about everything.

About Judd

Popular Information is written by me, Judd Legum. I spent a decade following politics obsessively as the founder and editor of ThinkProgress. According to Wikipedia, I’ve “drawn notice for reporting and commentary on a range of political topics.”

I also have experience working on a presidential campaign. In 2008, I was Hillary Clinton’s Research Director, which means I was in charge of researching her and her opponents. I was part of a small team that helped Clinton prepare for all 25 Democratic primary debates. I also got an inside look at all the components of a major political campaign, including the press operation, polling, field and ads.

In 2010, I ran for State Delegate in Maryland. I knocked on 10,000 doors, put up yard signs, showed up at homeowners’ association meetings and sent out direct mail. I won the Democratic nomination. Then I lost in the general election. It was gutting but I’m glad I tried it.

I’m putting my experience in politics to work to deliver a newsletter that is worth your time and attention.

Become a subscriber

Popular Information is published in the morning four days a week, Monday through Thursday.

You need a paid subscription to receive every update. Free subscribers receive one article each week.

