Popular Information

Popular Information

Home
Archive
About
Senate Republicans launch network of fake news sites
One Nation, the Senate GOP's primary dark money group, is producing propaganda masquerading as journalism.
  Judd Legum
UPDATE: CBS News reverses course, airs story on 9/11 families supporting Mamdani
Last week, CBS News New York falsely reported that “thousands of 9/11 victims’ families are asking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend this…
  Judd Legum
Is this the most dishonest ad of 2026?
An opaque nonprofit affiliated with Senate Republicans, One Nation, has blanketed Georgia over the last five days with a new ad attacking Senator Jon…
  Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims
UPDATE: After the Mamdani 9/11 smear, a cover-up
Media outlets pushed a false narrative about the number of family members of 9/11 victims who signed a petition targeting Mamdani — and then covered…
  Judd Legum
PopInfo Weekly: Medicaid, Mamdani, and misinformation
A Popular Information analysis found that American taxpayers are spending billions each year on Medicaid benefits for hundreds of thousands of Amazon…
  Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims

July 2026

The first eight years and the next eight years of Popular Information
“To write the truth as I see it; to defend the weak against the strong; to fight for justice; and to seek, as best I can, to bring healing perspectives…
  Judd Legum
Meta will train its AI on far-right media outlet
This week, Newsmax — a far-right news organization with a strong allegiance to President Trump and a history of pushing wild conspiracy theories …
  Judd Legum and Noel Sims
The fake historian advising Trump's anti-Smithsonian crusade
Last Friday, President Trump released an executive order directing officials to install signs outside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American…
  Noel Sims and Rebecca Crosby
The truth about the viral 9/11 petition targeting Mamdani
“We don’t have a list”
  Judd Legum
Taxpayers spend about $2 billion annually on Medicaid for Amazon and Walmart employees
American taxpayers are spending billions every year providing Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands of employees of Amazon and Walmart, a new…
  Judd Legum
PopInfo Weekly: Bankrolls, blackouts, and body cams
Since the start of 2025, 110 House members and 37 senators have sponsored or cosponsored 40 bills to expand the power of U.S.
  Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims
A nuclear deal for the Saudis. A media blackout for Kushner’s corruption.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration signed a 30-year nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that paves the way for the kingdom to enrich its own…
  Judd LegumRebecca Crosby, and Noel Sims
© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture