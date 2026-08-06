Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Senate Republicans launch network of fake news sites
One Nation, the Senate GOP's primary dark money group, is producing propaganda masquerading as journalism.
22 hrs ago
•
Judd Legum
852
45
362
UPDATE: CBS News reverses course, airs story on 9/11 families supporting Mamdani
Last week, CBS News New York falsely reported that “thousands of 9/11 victims’ families are asking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend this…
Aug 5
•
Judd Legum
1,089
64
313
Is this the most dishonest ad of 2026?
An opaque nonprofit affiliated with Senate Republicans, One Nation, has blanketed Georgia over the last five days with a new ad attacking Senator Jon…
Aug 4
•
Rebecca Crosby
and
Noel Sims
603
75
203
UPDATE: After the Mamdani 9/11 smear, a cover-up
Media outlets pushed a false narrative about the number of family members of 9/11 victims who signed a petition targeting Mamdani — and then covered…
Aug 3
•
Judd Legum
683
53
177
PopInfo Weekly: Medicaid, Mamdani, and misinformation
A Popular Information analysis found that American taxpayers are spending billions each year on Medicaid benefits for hundreds of thousands of Amazon…
Aug 1
•
Rebecca Crosby
and
Noel Sims
321
7
86
July 2026
The first eight years and the next eight years of Popular Information
“To write the truth as I see it; to defend the weak against the strong; to fight for justice; and to seek, as best I can, to bring healing perspectives…
Jul 31
•
Judd Legum
444
49
89
Meta will train its AI on far-right media outlet
This week, Newsmax — a far-right news organization with a strong allegiance to President Trump and a history of pushing wild conspiracy theories …
Jul 30
•
Judd Legum
and
Noel Sims
595
62
228
The fake historian advising Trump's anti-Smithsonian crusade
Last Friday, President Trump released an executive order directing officials to install signs outside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American…
Jul 29
•
Noel Sims
and
Rebecca Crosby
752
54
238
The truth about the viral 9/11 petition targeting Mamdani
“We don’t have a list”
Jul 28
•
Judd Legum
781
69
235
Taxpayers spend about $2 billion annually on Medicaid for Amazon and Walmart employees
American taxpayers are spending billions every year providing Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands of employees of Amazon and Walmart, a new…
Jul 27
•
Judd Legum
831
53
373
PopInfo Weekly: Bankrolls, blackouts, and body cams
Since the start of 2025, 110 House members and 37 senators have sponsored or cosponsored 40 bills to expand the power of U.S.
Jul 24
•
Rebecca Crosby
and
Noel Sims
292
6
79
A nuclear deal for the Saudis. A media blackout for Kushner’s corruption.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration signed a 30-year nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that paves the way for the kingdom to enrich its own…
Jul 23
•
Judd Legum
,
Rebecca Crosby
, and
Noel Sims
1,413
56
768
© 2026 Popular Information LLC
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts