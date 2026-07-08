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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
6h

It's just astounding to me how we can insist that children show their work when solving math problems, but we can't compel the Department of War to show their work in justifying a $30 million price tag for Iran after requesting an additional $88 million in funding. Evidently, we have some adults in the Trump administration who need to go back to grade school.

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Judy Guenther's avatar
Judy Guenther
4h

What an excellent and well researched article. I was a career senior budget analyst in the Pentagon so I have been very curious about what not only this war, but the entirety of the DOD’s expenditures have been. There has never been a darker screen over the visibility of expenditures. I’m retired now but during my career, Congress was intimately involved in all of the financial and operational aspects of DOD. Our country’s resources are being bled dry. I appreciate all of the analytical work behind your article.

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