Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike McCabe's avatar
Mike McCabe
6hEdited

Hegseth is using the math formally taught at Trump University, so how he gets this figure is similar to how Trump’s weight is calculated.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Joe Weicher's avatar
Joe Weicher
6h

Reporters at most major media outlets today are stenographers, not journalists. Another consequence of Trump/MAGA flooding the zone with lies. Thank you for your journalism.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture