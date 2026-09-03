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Joe Weicher's avatar
Joe Weicher
1d

Totally reprehensible. Mr. Hayes should sue the bastards. Somebody sure should.

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Mark Steinberg's avatar
Mark Steinberg
1d

They just go lower and lower.

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