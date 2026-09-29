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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
11h

Yeah, this isn't exactly grassroots organizing lining MAGA Inc.'s coffers. It's individuals and entities with money and influence speaking the transactional language Trump knows. It's also precisely why we need to get money out of politics, though that seems like a herculean task at this point.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
11h

Trump has always been open about his transactional, corrupt nature.

I fear the open, rampant corruption will not go back under cover once he's gone.

For 11 years now, he has set the tone of public conversation. Half a generation knows no differently.

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