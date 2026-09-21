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A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
11h

Every hand that they use to point a finger has three fingers pointed back at them. Every accusation is an admission of guilt.

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Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
10h

Two things: No elected officials should be allowed to trade stocks. You wanna trade stocks? Don't run for office. Period.

This MAGA spending and fabrication and lying and disinformation is the reason why the entire house of cards will fall. The center cannot hold when the center is made of bullshit. We are all being conned and if a democrat is trading illegally, throw him out. See number 1 above.

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