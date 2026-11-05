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Joseph Mangano
5h

Going after Trump’s son-in-law would be a real shot across the bow to the Thief-in-Chief himself and other members of the administration so brazen in their contempt for the rule of law. Not merely for that reason -- Kushner is corrupt as they come -- but Democrats should vigorously pursue this course of action. Hear, hear!

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Hannah
5h

I hope they pursue him. If his actions aren't corrupt, we need a new definition. If he isn't convicted of a crime, I hope at least it leads to strengthening of our laws. He comes from a corrupt family and he clearly learned from his father.

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