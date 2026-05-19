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Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
9hEdited

My heart breaks for the women and men in these prisons, because that's what these DOJ facilities are: legal enclosures from which you may not leave and your movements are restricted. What crime have these people committed? Where is their due process? More importantly, where are their children? I read yesterday in a respectable news outlets that 100,000 children have been separated from their parents since Twump was re- elected and Stephen the Miller took over de- immigration procedures. I wonder if Stephen knows the pain that his own children will suffer because of his actions? Karma is a bitch and she does not let anyone escape her payback.

I get it that uneducated, sadistic, and desperate people are hired as guards in these facilities because...who else would work there? These systems are practically built with those horrible, damaged cretins in mind. To treat women like that is WRONG. And we will all pay, as I believe we are now, for the inhumane policies of the Twump administration.

If we let this continue after November, if we forgive those who do these crimes from the boss to the bottom, if we let this just go away without punishment: that is the bigger crime. Will we let their crimes go unpunished?

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
9h

These deficiencies of immigration detention centers are features, not flaws. I'm not a Gavin Newsom guy, but it would be great if he would help amplify reports of these deplorable conditions, assuming he hasn't already.

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