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Sean Myers's avatar
Sean Myers
1d

Yeah. This is how insurance works. Promise to cover claims. Receive premiums. Refuse to cover as many claims as possible. Profit.

We used to live in a world where corporations were under the impression that they would lose customers if the services they provided were shitty. Those days are dead. Now there are so few competitors that they all know that they can all provide the same shitty services without losing market share.

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Constantin's avatar
Constantin
1dEdited

Great piece.

One of our neighbors is a successful general contractor. I chose my home insurance on the basis of what insurance he liked to work with after a client experienced a catastrophic event.

Is that a guarantee of future performance? Of course not, but it’s still better than choosing insurance companies on the basis of a TV advertisement.

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