Yesterday, we launched the Musk Watch DOGE Tracker. This new tool authoritatively demonstrated that Elon Musk had been grossly overstating the cuts implemented by DOGE. While Musk claimed that DOGE had made $105 billion in cuts, the Musk Watch DOGE Tracker revealed that just $8.6 billion of those cuts were verifiable.

Within hours, Musk personally attacked the Musk Watch DOGE Tracker on X:

Musk offered no actual critique of the Musk Watch DOGE Tracker's methodology. Instead, he is arguing that it is somehow hypocritical to claim that Musk is overstating the scope of the cuts and that the cuts are harmful. This is absurd.

Here are the facts:

1. Many of the cuts implemented by DOGE will have devastating consequences. By terminating various USAID contracts, for example, global health experts expect there will be "166,000 additional deaths" from malaria annually and "200,000 children paralyzed with polio" each year. 2. The size of these contracts, relative to the federal budget, is very small and cutting them will not meaningfully reduce the budget deficit.

There is only one reason Musk is attacking the Musk Watch DOGE Tracker: it is exposing the truth about his efforts.