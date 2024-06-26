Here are a few highlights from Popular Information’s reporting in June:
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
I really appreciate the depth and breadth of your reporting. Thank you for shedding light on the vast workings of far-right propaganda efforts. It's as if we are seeing the real time work similar to what was described in Rachel Maddow's book, Prequel. I'm glad you are there to show the public what is really going on. Keep up the good work.
Everyone needs to read Prequel!! I’m reading it now and every page I think if the names were changed, it would describe EXACTLY what is happening now. We beat them back then — we can beat them now if we are informed and vigilant!
I woild like to see more coverage of Glenn Youngkin, the wolf in sheeps clothing Governor of critical swing state Virginia. He is not a moderate and his executive and legislative actions are in fact similar to those of right wing governors in states like Florida, Alabama, Mississippi.
Also, i would like to see continued intensive coverage of the Supreme Court and its ties to right wing organizations and the GOP.
Along those same lines, let’s dig into Larry Hogan’s real record in Maryland. He gets a pass from a lot of Dems and moderates because he “seems reasonable” but MD does not need to replace a D with an R in Congress!
Larry Hogan would vote with MAGA 100% of the time.
Exactly.
Really? (Not snark, I am really asking.)
The American Friends Service Committee, a major peace arm of us Quakers, has identified over 50 corporations making gazillions in profits through continuing the 30:1 slaughter in Gaza.
https://afsc.org/divest
What is keeping this huge financial motive so invisible in the public discourse?
I’m thinking, “you reap what you sow”.
How about who is coaching Aileen Cannon? Amazing behavior that can't be just inexperience.
And, is there any way to find out if there has been communication from the Trump team to her or donations
I agree. I was trained as an attorney, and as time has gone by in this case, I've reflected on how, if a judge scripted a plan to slow down a case, the specific things she's done have been brilliant in effecting that end. And I just don't think she's that crafty on her own.
I would love to see you do some digging into Eric Hovde, the California millionaire who wants to be elected senator from Wisconsin. He has Wisconsin roots and knows that California doesn't send Republicans to the senate these days, so he came back "home". There is something not right about him.
The economy is going to be a major issue in this election. I want to know what the truth is. A recent OMB report showed that groceries were 8% of the average family budget today. That is down from 11% in 2022. There was a basket of goods report which I can’t find which said that same basket cost more in 2019.
However many reputable reporters such as Reich say corporate monopolies are driving up costs and using inflation as a cover. People complain about the costs of gas, housing, and food. I’m sure wages are figured into these reports which have risen. So what is the truth?
Sally: You will find a wealth of information addressing your concerns by reading Hopium Chronicles by Simon Rosenberg. I am a passionate promoter of both Popular Information and Simon's work!
Thank you Judd for your reporting. Glancing at the list of your June work, all of which I read, the importance of the issues, the solid reporting and the reactions they elicited show the quality of your reporting. I am so glad you are here.
1. USPS fails to deliver more than half of the mail sent to me by charities. Since the cost of a stamp is money you pay for delivery, I think this amounts to defrauding the charities. I also fail to get some 5 to 10% of the mail from non charities. I would think that these businesses are being cheated as well. Every article I've seen about the problems with USPS delivery has focused on the impact on on the recipients. I'd like to see someone looking at whether the senders are receiving what they paid for. I use informed delivery and so I am giving USPS data about the problems with delivery at my house, but I am fairly sure that they do not use it for anything and I don't know if it's publicly available or how long it's retained.
2. When my mother reached the age of 95, I took over management of her finances and her mail. At that time, she was receiving mail from more than 200 organizations. During the following year, I repeatedly sent notices to all charities that we no longer wish to receive mail from them and the ones that were slowest to do anything about it received written notes that we would never donate to them. Many of them continued to solicit my mother and some of them still solicit her 5 years after her death. I know that there are organizations that handle the solicitations for many charities. I wonder if these organizations are cheating the charities by ignoring people like us who asked them to stop or whether the charities wish to continue soliciting people even when they say that they won't contribute anymore. Are these organizations paid by the piece? If so they might have a motivation to ignore requests to stop.
USPS follow up on Informed Delivery is dismal. I do get the vast majority of scanned mail plus some that don’t get scanned. Once, when what I suspected was an important document from my medical insurance provider went missing, I followed the USPS instructions for filing a search for a lost piece of mail not received. The process was frustrating. The instructions assume the filer is the sender, not the recipient. When I finally found a submission method for recipient and sent the inquiry to the local post office as instructed, after two weeks I received a form letter from the regional post office stating the scans are made at the regional postal center while sorting by nine digit zip prior to mail being sent out to my local post office for delivery. They apologized for my missing mail and suggested that I contact my local post office using online submission for scanned Informed Delivery lost mail. Circular non-action. They further stated that I should contact the sender and tell them I had not received the missing information contained within the envelope, as if I knew the detailed contents of a scanned sealed envelope. Totally useless and unhelpful.
I also found that removing my elderly mother’s name from non-profit mailing lists and lists used by unsolicited mail order companies takes about two years with about eighty percent success rate. The attempts continued for another year after her death for a total of three years. The mailing labels just changed from her name only to her name “or current occupant”. A donation request still shows up eight years later a few times per year. I believe mail order companies and charities dusted off old mailing lists when donations slowed and online shopping increased during the pandemic
My mother has been dead for over 15 years, and I still get occasional solicitations for her. 🙄
Once had a neighbor who thought he had beaten the junk mail system by selectively putting it back in the corner mailbox marked "deceased".
He had to stop when the local post office branch tried to accommodate his demise by returning ALL his mail, stamping it 'deceased."
Research worth noting.
Oh no! Good to know -- I won't do that.
We receive solicitations for my husband's father, who resided in Florida for many years; until his death. He'd never lived at our Georgia address, but my husband had his mail forwarded to his Florida address at one point, until he moved here. Stopped most, but the hardest to stop were Catholic charity organizations & Hillsdale college. I had to call a few times to end their solicitations for donations & he'd been gone for years.
It's not as if Jamaal Bowman was above reproach, but the amount of money spent by pro-Israel interests to unseat him is disconcerting, to say the least. I'm of the belief that no one is above primarying, but this hits different for me.
Agreed. I don't like that in our political system at all.
How about cataloging all the threats to prosecutors, witnesses, etc. who have been involved in criminal cases against Trump. It seems to go way beyond anything we've seen with mob boss cases, etc. We also hear about people in Congress needing to get body guards. All the talk about gag orders, etc. really doesn't expose what is really going on. You'll hear passing references to bomb threats, etc. Is law enforcement finding the people responsible? Are there any charges? I think it is being downplayed because people don't want to rock the boat with Trump and his followers -- it should be out in public so people can see what he is instigating.
Just a note to say thank you for all your hard work. Keep it up! I learn something every day from your reporting
Agree about SCOTUS. Also wondering how many examples of accepting lavish gifts from people with a direct financial and otherwise interest in legislation/rulings may be inhibiting congressfolks' addressing these examples of blatant SCOTUS corruption. If there were examples of similar acts by folks on the judicial committee that became public, that would explain their recalcitrance in addressing this crucial problem and also perhaps get them moving.
OpenSecrets tracks a good list of who donates money to candidates. The real problem is untraceable dark money and so-called unaffiliated PACs that still communicate with politicians, all behind the curtain. To my surprise, after large money donations from corporations and organizations to a favorable politician, the donations lists show a lot of token $100 to $250 donations from what would be opposing view companies. Thus, the company can claim unbiased nonpartisanship and opposing candidates can dig up dirt on “candidate So-and-so received money from Evil Corporations”.
Please keep shining a light on the very highly organized and very well coordinated and very well funded radical far right anti democratic campaigns to create their own agenda . Progressives are many in their opinions and their priorities and they don’t seem to be coordinated in these things. Diversity is a central premise of progressive thinking but that very diversity fragments the opposition to the radical right.
Keep up the good work on highlighting the Republican nonsense. After the election i can suggest more topics, but until Joe is re-elected that is #1 on my radar
Thank you for this invitation to present topics for reporting! I would be forever grateful if you were to report on #StopTheShock, most specifically, the draft bill that if passed would prevent the FDA from banning devices made to use shocks as punishment on developmentally disabled children. The FDA has been on the verge of banning this for a long time, but there are people in Congress trying to prevent them from doing that.
https://autisticadvocacy.org/2024/06/action-alert-urgent-stoptheshock-phone-action-call-now/
Judd,
Thank you.
Katy
I just want to say how much I admire you and I post nearly every story everywhere I can. You are doing the work I wish I could do.. I aggregate great journalism so I am doing what I can.. thank you..
Thank you for your due diligence. Your articles are well written and more informative than more mainstream media. I wish I had deep pockets to advance your work. Thank you.
Your invaluable reporting is what keeps me sane! Thank you for all of it. 🙏💕
Where did your reporting on senator commitments to Adeel Mangi's nomination to the Third Circuit court land? Any planned updates? I heard back from my senator Tammy Duckworth (she is for his nomination) and sent it along, but don't recall seeing any formal update.
First, great newsletter. Happy to be a paid subscriber.
Two, why did Kathy Hochul kill congestion pricing in NYC? I don't know how I feel about it, to be honest, but for some Upstater whom I bet has never been on the subway to do this at the last minute for no reason (at least Christie gave a stupid reason for killing ARC stupidly), smacks of her being paid off. And she and her husband are definitely not clean, being beholden to various upstate business interests. Please look into it.
Three, it infuriate me that blue state residents are paying red state taxes, effectively, because they won't take care of themselves. I'd be interested to know how red states rig their budgets to suck in federal largesse, but use it to pay for things they shouldn't. For example, a town that gets money for a library from the federal govt, cuts the local budget of the library by that amount, then puts that money towards, say, giving toddlers machine guns. Call it the Communicative Theory of Corruption.
It would be great to see a list of what Biden and Trump have accomplished and where they failed or were weak while in office. And the lies each have made
Interesting that you end with the lies "each have made." I think it would be great to lay out each one's track record....Biden's will be much longer in the accomplishment column, by far, particularly for how he has helped the middle class and the working poor and repaired our relationships on the global stage. But, if Biden has told lies, I haven't heard about them (other than on right wing media) and if there are a few, they would not begin to compare with Trump's constant lying and cheating and stealing (and criminal activity). I don't think there is a two-sides argument here.
Biden recently said that Israel has not attacked Rafah. He does not make up total falsehoods like Trump does, but he is implicated in the lies that maintain U.S. imperialism around the world.
I’m still waiting on more coverage of industrial policy, the economy, and climate change. Perhaps try following up on the FTC bust of the OPEC-Marathon Petroleum collusion case? You could also contact Jordan Zakaria or Les Leopold or Hamilton Nolan for ideas
Corporations and individuals funding AIPAC and why. Also, Miriam Adelson and other billionaires backing Trump.
George Conway is feted as a voice of reason by progressive media. Please research his past as a radical agent of the Federalist Society and similar anti-Constitutional projects.
Thank you for being about what is good and right in America. Keep bringing us the truth Judd, we need it in this world.
Just did a local paper op ed addressing these sinister Sinclair tactics in our region Encourage others to do the same. List of Sinclair’s 296 stations available on Wiki or their own site. Are you a victim?
My Turn | Viewers beware: Local TV news in central Illinois not so local anymorehttps://www.news-gazette.com/opinion/my-turn-viewers-beware-local-tv-news-in-central-illinois-not-so-local-anymore/article_772a283c-de2a-50ae-a8c9-1b17da3e68b2.html
I always enjoy your reporting on economic topics. One area I would love to know more is the economics behind the taxpayer funded private school "scholarships" that multiple states have now enacted. Here in Ohio it's very hard to find any information about the fair school funding plan that will add $2 billion to state expenditures in 2025: how and why different public school districts receive varying amounts of money from the state, how local support helps or hurt a school district (it seems those who tax themselves more via property tax get less from the state, potentially creating a disincentive to support school levies), do private schools in a district get full funding even if public schools face a short-fall from a levy failure, and how funding will be affected by economic slowdowns (will the state favor private schools by giving them full funding if a recession occurs, while cutting payments to local district since they conceptually can raise their own taxes?).
What is the status of militant organizations in US? I haven't heard much about the Proud Boys, Three Percenters, Oathkeepers, Boogaloo Boys, etc. Much of the media seems to have forgotten them for now. Have they grown, dismantled, reorganized? Are they more or less dangerous? What is their level of support among the right wing political class?
In this day and age of the information superhighway, what has happened to this country?
I have never seen so much division from the government to the people. Don't we need to get along?
Politics is the art of compromise, that was lost years ago. Look at what we have now.
A country that is divided and will remain that way until we get someone in to actually run this country.
That will never happen as far as I can see. Inflation running wild, Wages that can't keep up. Prices skyrocketing everywhere. Who can afford this country anymore? There is no such thing as the middle class any longer. Rich vs Poor that is the game now we know who wins that one.
We give away countless money to countries that are fighting wars in the name of democracy, please cut that in half and use some of that money for here. How can we say we live in a democracy, when homelessness and hunger persist. We neglect our own people.
If you want to live in a real democracy, get rid of the DNC and RNC, toss the Lobbyists to the curb, and get money out of politics. Easier said then done. Keep up the great work Judd, great information every time.
Thank you, Wishing everyone the best always.
TERM LIMITS
This isn't quite the expose that you focus on, but give some time to discuss a potential solution. TERM LIMITS is the only real solution to the mess we're in, although it's still working the long game.
There are some things happening but it needs more visibility and support.
I think we need more investigation into how private equity firms and corporate monopolies are eating the world. What are the effects and what more can we do to break them up.
Would appreciate the thorough reporting you deliver on the Project 2025 document. Topline reports fail to uncover the many many ways this document could forever alter everything.
There has been much news about DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion),and getting rid of it; in education and in investment of companies who are committed to working towards equality. it would be interesting to see what is the racial makeup of the DC and home staffs of those US Congress reps and senators that are in the forefront of attacking DEI.
The right wing push for a constitutional convention to rewrite the Constitution.
Something about the states that are busy passing restrictions on healthcare for women and children turning down federal money for groceries for lower income families this summer and blaming the feds for attaching strings—people are suffering and they meed to know who to blame! https://www.wlrn.org/government-politics/2024-06-21/very-difficult-florida-opts-out-of-federal-grocery-subsidy-for-2-million-low-income-children
I'm open to a debate as to WHY is it ( do you think . . ) that the 4th Amendment is routinely violated at every airport in the U.S.A. ?
A weaponized First Amendment has become an instrument of destruction for the republic. If European countries can have robust hate speech laws, why not America?
Just because someone may be offended by something published, is NOT a reason to limit FREEDOM of Expression . . .
OK, then , Bob. I could publish that you, Bob, are a pedophile. No problem with that lie about you? How about, Hillary Clinton kills children and drinks their blood. No problem with that? Or how about, President Biden shat himself at the D-Day ceremony this year. You OK with that? Being "offended" is quite different from being libeled or slandered. Seriously, Bob, you don't see the difference?
You can publish at will, and as long as you do not advocate actually harming another person or for that matter the violent over-throw of the American government. . . . say whatever you please, and if I’m offended, so be it and truly, at least at the moment, its a free nation here.
I’m a huge fan of yours and especially appreciate the political timing of your articles. Please research more into why housing prices are rising so quickly. I understand that corporations are buying rental properties in big lots, and feel this is a large voting issue. Also reasons behind higher food prices - the major issue in my experience.
I'm going to ask you to criticize the Left a bit. While it is OK for people to not like Israel or its government. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. But why is much of the left wing media I.e. TYT pro Hamas? Surely we all know what Hamas is. How can Americans support a terrorist organization?
I’d like to see analysis of Agenda 47 - Trumps personal agenda for when he regains office.
Any investigations into Justice system - ProPublica seems to have SCOTUS well covered - from slow Justice Dept to Appeals and Circuit courts needs to be looked into.
State and local races that funnel up to Congress worth your time, I see lots of people asking for coverage of various state actors running.
Big items you've covered, hope you'll continue:
Public schools, vouchers, religion, prayer - all the anti-constitutional crap of mixing religion and state that's NOT allowed.
Book banning, how it's being squashed by sentient people, not religious nuts
It's great that you go into stuff that doesn't get national coverage, or is under covered by press - keep up great work - PI and ProPublica are 2 underrated and overworked powers for decency and justice!
I would like to know the truth (which you are so good at finding) behind this movie “The Apprentice “ that is NOT being released in the most important place…THE USA!!
Perhaps investigate UNRWA for money laundering. UNRWA pays its employees in Gaza in U.S. dollars, which must be converted into shekels to spend. Hamas money exchangers charge high fees to do that and then put the money into their pockets. The dollar is not the local currency. The UN normally pays in the local currency, except in Gaza. Why is that?
Israel made undocumented charges against about a dozen UNRWA employees out of tens of thousands. This caused the U.S. and other western nations to withdraw funding. Together with the Israeli blockade policy that keeps trucks from entering, there is now terrible thirst, hunger, and lack of medicine for millions of women and children in Gaza. Collective punishment like this violates international law. There is no validity to the idea that Hamas' war crimes justify Israeli war crimes.
I would like to see an investigation of the influence of Qatar on our college campuses. Qatar is ruled by the theology of The Muslim Brotherhood (and is the home of the wealthy leaders of Hamas.) They have donated billions to western universities. We are seeing their decades long misinformation campaign play out on campuses. Notice that students are not trying to block Chinese student’s because of the behavior of the Chinese government towards the Uyghurs. (Nor should they.) Even if you blame Israel for everything, how does that make it ok to attack Jews in America? Or even Israeli students, as if all Jews control the government of Israel. If students yelled for blacks to go back to Africa, they would be expelled. Why is it ok to tell Jewish students to “go back to Poland”? Many see the corrosive influence of a lethal theocracy for the spread, and uniformity, of these protests. Start with Al Jazeera. It has shown itself to be a bad actor.
We hear that Jewish students feel unsafe on campuses where there are protests of U.S. Israel policy. If anyone has information on whether Jewish and Palestine students are actually being assaulted on campuses -- and by whom -- I would love to see the data. ADL now counts "Anti-Zionism" as an antisemitic activity. That's unfair, in my view.
https://www.adl.org/campus-antisemitism-report-card/faqs#faqs
